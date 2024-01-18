Charge It! Again! Electric Vehicle Drivers Struggle with Nationwide Freeze

Electric vehicle drivers appear to be having trouble charging their vehicles, during the colder weather.

As the cold tends to reduce battery life, this has resulted in lines at charging stations. A Skokie station with 20 Tesla Superchargers was full, all day, Monday, as drivers waited for free spots.

Tesla driver Wes France had to use a tow truck to get his dead car to a charger, when the battery drained faster than normal.

“It’s horrible… It takes two hours to charge, then the charge leaves really quickly, so now you’re back at the charger twice a day,” Uber driver Darryl Johnson said.

