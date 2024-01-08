Luke Bryan Reveals Tour + Plans to Spend More Time with Family + THIS

Luke Bryan says is making time to hit the road and release new music in 2024. But he’s got a higher priority, as well.

According to Taste of Country, on January 4th, the American Idol judge told Audacy’s Rob + Holly podcast, “My main thing is always to focus on trying to write songs. Carving out enough time to write songs. Making some albums. And then having a nice balance.”

Bryan also shared that trying to balance his many gigs have been challenging, comparing it to “Navy SEAL training,” saying he’s “learned that I can survive” his hectic schedule.

Looking at 2024, Luke went on to say, “Well, I’m definitely gonna be out on tour. We haven’t announced all that stuff yet, but it’s coming down the pipeline.”

Luke is also prioritizing home and his family: “When I’m home, I love being home. When I’m with my family, I love being with my family. Almost too much. I try to plan too many things and sometimes it backfires… I still got bucket list stuff, places I wanna go and see and travel, so trying to figure that stuff out, too.”

He added, “I’ve done an Amazon peacock bass fishing trip. My children know that I’ve done it, and they wanna go do it.”

Full Story: https://bit.ly/3tIDtzE