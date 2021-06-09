25-Year-Old Joliet Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A motorcycle crash on I-80 on Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Joliet man. The crash occurred Wednesday morning at mile post 125 on I-80 in the westbound lane. Reports state that a motor cycle driven by Devon J. Wade age 25 of Joliet was westbound I 80 when witnesses state a semi-tractor trailer came in front of the motorcycle forcing Wade to lose control of his cycle. The bike traveled into the safety wire and Wade was ejected. EMS Troy Ambulance transported Wade to the Morris ER where he was pronounced dead at 8:15am. There was no evidence of a helmet being worn by Devon.
An investigation is ongoing.