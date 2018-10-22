25 Best Pizzerias in America, How Many Chicago Places Made the List?

Trip Advisor has compiled a list of the 25 best pizza spots in the country.

They created an algorithm to compile the list. They took the quality and quantity of reviews around the country and then based on those reviews they determined the most iconic slice of pizza.

The #1 spot went to Regina Pizzeria in Boston, #2 Bleeker Street Pizza in Manhattan and #3 Modern Apizza in New Haven, CT. 4. Home Slice Pizza Austin, Texas 5. Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria Anchorage, Alaska. Here’s the full list published by Buzz Feed.

Here’s the kicker, there are no Chicago area places on the list. Seems like someone forgot to travel to Chicago. Tell us your favorite local pizza joints.