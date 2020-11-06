24kGoldn & iann dior team up with Justin Bieber and J Balvin for new “Mood” remix
Records Label, LLC/Columbia24kGoldn and iann dior have added some major star power to their hit single, “Mood.”
The pair has released a new remix of the track, featuring new verses from Justin Bieber and J Balvin. You can grab the updated tune now via digital outlets.
The original “Mood” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and currently sits just outside the top 10 on the Alternative Airplay ranking.
In related news, 24kGoldn has hopped on a new track from electronic artist ZHU called “I Admit It.”
You can expect to hear even more from 24kGoldn soon, as he’s currently working on his debut album, El Dorado, due out in 2021.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.