May 18, 2023
New Uber Features Lets You Keep Track Of Kids, Order Boat

Are you planning a trip to Greece?  Uber can now help you charter a boat!

If you’re not taking a trip to Mykonos, other recently-revealed Uber features include:  being able to order an Uber by calling 1-833-USE-UBER, inviting others to an Uber Eats grocery orders, and for parents of underage teens to contact drivers directly during a trip.

Plus, live trip tracking lets a parent follow the trip’s progress so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel,” Uber wrote in a blog post.

Riders in New York and Los Angeles can also use Uber Car Seat, a feature that will soon be expanded to additional cities.

Call up a bit more, here:  (Mashable)

 

