Which Dogs Are the Smartest? THESE.

Scientists from the University of Helsinki have discovered which dog breeds are the smartest, based on 1,000 dogs. They were evaluated according to 10 different ability tests.

Tests included reading human gestures and independent problem-solving.

Which breeds came out on top? The Hovawart came in third, border collies came in second, and the Belgian Malinois came in first place, as the smartest dog breed.

Daily Mail reports: “Some breeds, such as the Shetland sheepdog, scored quite evenly in almost all tests.

The dogs selected were required to be interested in working for food, and to not be overly aggressive to people. The researchers chose pets between the ages of one and eight, as cognitive traits may not have fully developed in younger dogs, while older dogs may experience cognitive decline.”

“Most breeds had their own strengths and weaknesses,” study co-author Saara Junttila said. “For example, the Labrador retriever was very good at reading human gestures, but not so good at spatial problem-solving.”

And that’s the most popular dog.

Put your paws on more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)