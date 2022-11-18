98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chase Rice ready to drop a new album!

November 18, 2022 8:34AM CST
Chase Rice ready to drop a new album!
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chase Rice is ready to release a new album and says it’s a return to his roots. He chose his late dad’s photo for the album cover and titled it, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.

Chase commented through a press release, ““My dad was one of those good guys you read about. Tough, hardworking, always helping other people out. I try to live my life in a way that would make him proud. ”
Chase wrote 3 of the songs himself and co-wrote on all the others.

The 13 new tracks, ranging from emotional reckoning to admiration of a Western way of life, will be available on February 10.

Track List

  • 1. Walk That Easy (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles)
  • 2. All Dogs Go To Hell (Chase Rice, Joshua Miller, John Byron)
  • 3. Way Down Yonder (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder)
  • 4. Key West & Colorado (Chase Rice, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Hunter Phelps)
  • 5. Bench Seat (Chase Rice)
  • 6. Life Part Of Livin’ (Chase Rice)
  • 7. Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer (Chase Rice, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Justin Thomas)
  • 8. Oklahoma feat. Read Southall Band (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles, Read Southall)
  • 9. I Walk Alone (Chase Rice, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge)
  • 10. Sorry Momma (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)
  • 11. If I Were Rock & Roll (Album Version) (Chase Rice)
  • 12. Goodnight Nancy feat. Boy Named Banjo (Chase Rice, Oscar Charles, Barton Davies, William Reames, Jonathan Sherwood)
  • 13. I Hate Cowboys (Chase Rice, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman, Brad Tursi)

