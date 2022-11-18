Chase Rice ready to drop a new album!

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chase Rice is ready to release a new album and says it’s a return to his roots. He chose his late dad’s photo for the album cover and titled it, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.

Chase commented through a press release, ““My dad was one of those good guys you read about. Tough, hardworking, always helping other people out. I try to live my life in a way that would make him proud. ”

Chase wrote 3 of the songs himself and co-wrote on all the others.

The 13 new tracks, ranging from emotional reckoning to admiration of a Western way of life, will be available on February 10.

FAST FACTS