Kane Brown’s Wife Shares Sweet Message For His Birthday
October 21, 2022 5:08PM CDT
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kane Brown’s wife celebrated Kane’s birthday by posting a beautiful and loving message online.
Katelyn said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABE! The most amazing hubby, daddy, friend, and all of the above.”
She continued, “God definitely spent a little more time on you, and I feel so blessed to get to live this life with you.”
She added, “You impact everyone you come across, and it’s so effortless; you truly are something special. Love you more every day. Thank you, Jesus, for this man.”