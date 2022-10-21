98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kane Brown’s Wife Shares Sweet Message For His Birthday

October 21, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Share
Kane Brown’s Wife Shares Sweet Message For His Birthday
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kane Brown’s wife celebrated Kane’s birthday by posting a beautiful and loving message online.

Katelyn said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABE! The most amazing hubby, daddy, friend, and all of the above.”

She continued, “God definitely spent a little more time on you, and I feel so blessed to get to live this life with you.”

She added, “You impact everyone you come across, and it’s so effortless; you truly are something special. Love you more every day. Thank you, Jesus, for this man.”

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts