Kane Brown’s Wife Shares Sweet Message For His Birthday

Kane Brown’s wife celebrated Kane’s birthday by posting a beautiful and loving message online.

Katelyn said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABE! The most amazing hubby, daddy, friend, and all of the above.”

She continued, “God definitely spent a little more time on you, and I feel so blessed to get to live this life with you.”

She added, “You impact everyone you come across, and it’s so effortless; you truly are something special. Love you more every day. Thank you, Jesus, for this man.”