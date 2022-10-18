Jon Pardi and His Wife Summer Reveal the Sex of Their Unborn Baby

Jon and Summer Pardi are having a girl. The singer’s wife published a cinematic gender reveal video on Monday (October 17). The video is a collage of clips, starting with her telling Pardi she was pregnant, including his reaction. “You’re pregnant?!” the singer can be heard saying at the beginning of the video.

Gentle music plays as the film shows events from her pregnancy, including an ultrasound and black-and-white footage of the pair clutching a bunch of roses. When the film changes to color, the roses, Summer’s outfit, and Pardi’s toy rabbit are pink.

“Baby Pardi is a girl,” the caption appears on the screen. Summer captioned the sweet video, “February 2023 … our little Pardi, party of 3.”