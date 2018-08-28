2018 CMA Award Nominations Announced

Luke Bryan had the pleasure of announcing the nominees for the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards show this morning on ABC. Chris Stapleton leads with way with 5 nominations. Jason Aldean & Keith Urban each had 3. The 52nd annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Here’s more from People Magazine.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year (Award goes to songwriter)
“Body Like a Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos,” Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
“Drunk Girl,” Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris (feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
The 52nd annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.