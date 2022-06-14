      Weather Alert

What’s New In Country Music?

Jun 14, 2022 @ 5:24pm
With a full lineup of concerts to see this summer, we can sometimes lose track of new music coming out. Well have no fear, I’ll keep you up to date with the hottest new releases.

Have you checked these out yet? If not, may I suggest you do. You can find them on any music streaming service.

Carrie Underwood – Pink Champagne

Jimmie Allen – Settle On Back

Christina Taylor Music – Till The Wheels Fall Off

Kameron Marlowe – Girl On Fire

Chris Lane Ft. Lauren Alaina – Dancin’ In The Moonlight

Lily Rose – I’d Be You

Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And  A Hard Place

Cody Cozz – On My Way

Riley Green – Miles On Main / Wild Woman

King Calaway – When I Get Home

Callista Clark – Sad

Smithfield – Dad’s Guitar

Effie Zilch and Miko Marks -Room For Us All

Jillian Jacqueline Ft. Charlie Worsham – The Ocean

Let me know what you think of these new releases.

