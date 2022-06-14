What’s New In Country Music?

With a full lineup of concerts to see this summer, we can sometimes lose track of new music coming out. Well have no fear, I’ll keep you up to date with the hottest new releases.
Have you checked these out yet? If not, may I suggest you do. You can find them on any music streaming service.
Carrie Underwood – Pink Champagne
Jimmie Allen – Settle On Back
Christina Taylor Music – Till The Wheels Fall Off
Kameron Marlowe – Girl On Fire
Chris Lane Ft. Lauren Alaina – Dancin’ In The Moonlight
Lily Rose – I’d Be You
Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And A Hard Place
Cody Cozz – On My Way
Riley Green – Miles On Main / Wild Woman
King Calaway – When I Get Home
Callista Clark – Sad
Smithfield – Dad’s Guitar
Effie Zilch and Miko Marks -Room For Us All
Jillian Jacqueline Ft. Charlie Worsham – The Ocean
Let me know what you think of these new releases.