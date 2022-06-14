Want To Save Money Buying Concert Tickets?

Hey it’s Chris Miles and if you’re like me living on a budget can be difficult. Especially when trying to get to all the awesome concerts this season. Well, I found a recent study for Finance Buzz that recommends when’s the best time to buy concert tickets, cheap.
According to the study, the best time to buy tickets is the day before or the day of the show. Ticket prices were found to be 27% cheaper the day before and 33% cheaper the day of.
While I’m still a bit worried I won’t be able to get to see my favorite acts if I tried this, I’m going to give it a shot. I’m curious, when do you buy your concert tickets and have you tried this method at all?