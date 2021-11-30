210 Million Package Thefts This Year!

A recent survey by home security website Safewise claims that there were 210 million packages stolen from porches across the US over the past 12 months. The survey claims 64% of Americans have been victims of package theft in the last year — a 36% increase from the prior year. The cities with the highest likelihood of package jacking:
1. Denver, Colorado
2. San Francisco, California
3. Salt Lake City, Utah
4. Seattle, Washington
5. San Antonio, Texas
6. Austin, Texas
7. Portland, Oregon
8. Greenville, South Carolina
9. Raleigh, North Carolina
10. Hartford, Connecticut
Safewise recommends deterring porch pirates by installing safety measures.