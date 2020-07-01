21 Savage launches free online financial literacy program for youth amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mike Coppola/FilmMagicRapper 21 Savage wants young people to learn about how to manage their finances, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
So on Wednesday, the Grammy-winning artist announced his free online financial literacy program, Bank Account at Home, named after his double-platinum single from his Issa Album debut.
“I started my Bank Account financial literacy program in 2018 to help the youth with money management,” 21 Savage says in a promo video for the program. “Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it’s more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life.”
21 Savage’s foundation Leading by Example partnered with Chime, Juma Ventures and EverFi to offer children and families a free, at-home online financial education program to learn the basics about debt, money management, college savings and more. It’ll also offer free internet access, virtual learning sessions, and tablets for kids from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Next month, the program will offer new financial tools and scholarship opportunities.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.