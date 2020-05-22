20th anniversary edition of Eric Clapton and B.B. King’s ‘Riding with the King’ album due out in June
Reprise RecordsBy MATT FRIEDLANDER, ABC News
In 1999, Eric Clapton teamed up with his friend and one of his blues idols B.B. King for a collaborative album called Riding with the King, which was released in 2000 and went on to win a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album. Now, in celebration of the record’s 20th anniversary, an expanded version will be released on June 26.
The Riding with the King reissue will include two bonus tracks that were recorded during the original sessions — a cover of the blues standard “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” and a version of B.B.’s own “Let Me Love You.”
The 20th anniversary edition of Riding with the King will be available on CD and as a two-LP vinyl set. A limited-edition blue-vinyl version of the record can be purchased exclusively at Clapton’s official online store.
Those who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of “Rollin’ and Tumblin’,” which also has been released as a digital single and via streaming services. In addition, you can check out the track now at Clapton’s official YouTube channel.
Riding with the King‘s original 12-song track list features four original King tunes, plus renditions of the Johnny Mercer–Harold Arlen standard “Come Rain or Come Shine”; Sam & Dave‘s soul classic “Hold On I’m Coming,” which was written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter; and the blues standard “Key to the Highway.” In addition, the title track was written by acclaimed singer/songwriter John Hiatt.
The album featured musical contributions from many of Clapton’s longtime touring band members, including guitarists Andy Fairweather Low and Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Steve Gadd and bassist Nathan East, as well as acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner and guitarist Wendy Melvoin from Prince‘s group The Revolution.
Here’s the full track list:
“Riding with the King”
“Ten Long Years”
“Key to the Highway”
“Marry You”
“Three O’Clock Blues”
“Help the Poor”
“I Wanna Be”
“Worried Life Blues”
“Days of Old”
“When My Heart Beats Like a Hammer”
“Hold On I’m Coming”
“Come Rain or Come Shine”
Bonus tracks:
“Rollin’ and Tumblin’
“Let Me Love You”
