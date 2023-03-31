2023 CMT Music Awards: Gary Clark Jr. to tribute Steve Ray Vaughan + presenters announced

More stars have been announced as performers and presenters at the upcoming 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Acclaimed musician and artist Gary Clark Jr. will join the show to perform a special tribute to the late Texas Blues icon Stevie Ray Vaughan.

A slew of stars across the music, sports and entertainment worlds have also been tapped to be presenters. This includes Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D’Amelio, Dustin Lynch, HARDY, Ian Bohen + Jen Landon (from Yellowstone), Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey (from Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (from Fire Country), Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp (from Stranger Things), Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey (from True Lies) and Travis Kelce.

Previously announced performers for the show include Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly, Carrie, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani, Gary, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, The Black Crowes, Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde.

Additionally, there will be an All-Star Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd performed by Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes, with LeAnn & Wynonna joining in place of The Honkettes.

Up-and-comers Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will also get to shine as performers on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, co-hosted by Kelsea and Kane, will air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

