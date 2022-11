2022 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament – Championship Saturday

Championship Game WJOL Girls Holiday Tip Off Classic

Lincoln Way West 71

Joliet West 68 3 OT

3rd Place

Lincoln Way Central 61

Providence 47

5th Place

Joliet Central 54

Joliet Catholic 50

7th Place

Moline 50

Minooka 47

MVP: Ava Gugliuzza Lincoln Way West

All Tournament

Destiny Mcnair Joliet West

Maziah Shelton Joliet West

Caroline Smith Lincoln Way West

Annalise Pietrzyk Providence Catholic

Azyah Newson-Cole Lincoln Way Central

WJOL would like to thank Joliet Junior College for hosting the inaugural “2022 WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament.”