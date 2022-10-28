98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

2022 Halloween Freebies, Deals And Specials

October 28, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Share
2022 Halloween Freebies, Deals And Specials
Getty Images

Halloween is just days away and many companies are getting into the spirit with big deals and freebies.

Among the businesses giving away free stuff are 7-Eleven, Applebee’s, IHOP, and Krispy Kreme!

Chipotle is bringing back its Boorito costume promotion for a $6 entree, while Sonic will have 50-cent corn dogs all Halloween day and Wendy’s will have app deals from October 27 to Halloween.

If you want to check out a whole list of Halloween deals, freebies, and specials, head over to Chewboom.com!

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts