2021’s Hardest-Working States in America!

Monday is Labor Day. So have you been working hard or hardly working this year?
In general, Americans put in more hours at work than people in other countries do. The average in the U.S. was 1,767 hours last year. That’s about 35 hours a week if you take two weeks off a year, and it’s about 30% more than people in Germany, France, or the U.K.
But which state has the HARDEST workers? Wallet Hub just posted their annual rankings based on things like employment rates, hours worked, average commute, and how much free time people have in general.
According to the results, the hardest-working state this year is ALASKA. It ranked second last year, but swapped places with North Dakota.
The ten hardest-working states in 2021 are: Alaska . . . North Dakota . . . Nebraska . . . South Dakota . . . Texas . . . Wyoming . . . Oklahoma . . . Virginia . . . New Hampshire . . . and Kansas.
New Mexico ranked last, followed by West Virginia, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.