2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Reservations Extended Until 12/18

UPDATE: Bookings have been extended thru 5pm Friday December 18th. Also Every person that books the 2021 Beach Party Trip will recieve a $50 Amstar excursion credit. Apple Vacations will also give this credit to everyone who has already booked and for future reservations.

2020 has been a crazy year to say the least. Putting together a trip for the WCCQ “Beach Party Crazies” has been a challenge, but all of us are READY TO GET OUT OF HERE!

This years trip takes us to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic to the gorgeous sands of the Now Onyx Punta Cana. We’re back hosting our Beach Party 2021 Trip on Super Bowl Sunday February 7th thru February 14th with a 7-night and 9-night option. Join WCCQ’s Roy Gregory for some fun in the Sun @ Now Onyx Punta Cana offering luxurious accommodations and a range of exciting dining and entertainment options.

Enjoy the perks of Unlimited-Luxury®, which include 24-hour room service, unlimited top-shelf liquor, limitless dining with no reservations required, and more. Additionally, there’s no need for wristbands! You can even visit nearby participating resorts and dine at restaurants, have a cocktail at the bar/lounge of your choice, or take in a show with the Sip, Savor & See dining experience.

With nine gourmet restaurants to choose from, you’ll find that you never go hungry After your dinner, quench your thirst at six bars and lounges throughout the resort.

Activities abound at Now Onyx Punta Cana, including sailing, scuba diving, windsurfing, and more. The addition of 16 swimming pools allows for both relaxation and exercise in a number of areas throughout the resort. Take advantage of exciting activities by day and delight in the amazing entertainment offered by night.

Unlimited-Luxury® PURCHASE OPTIONS (BOOKING DEADLINE 12/11/20):

7 Night Junior Suite Gardenview – $1360 per person double occupancy CLICK HERE TO BOOK

9 Night Junior Suite Gardenview – $1627 per person double occupancy CLICK HERE TO BOOK

IMPORTANT NOTES: It is HIGHLY recommended that you purchase Travel Protection for this trip. Apple Vacations offers 3 options to choose from, which you can review during the booking process. If you do NOT purchase and you cancel within 55 days of departure, you will be penalized 100% for the flight and hotel. If you DO purchase, you will be refunded either through credit or cash (depending on the plan you select) and you can cancel up until the day of departure. You will not be refunded for the Travel Protection cost. More information can be found at https://www.applevacations. com/wccq

*THIS IS AN APPLE VACATIONS TRIP. PLEASE CONTACT THEM WITH ANY BOOKING QUESTIONS OR ISSUES*

Call 833-625-5369 (M-F, 8am-5pm CST) or email [email protected]

Airline Itinerary:

February 5 & 7, 2021 Depart Chicago O’Hare 6:00 am Arrive Punta Cana 12:21 pm Frontier #80

February 14, 2021 Depart Punta Cana 5:52 pm Arrive Chicago O’Hare 10:07 pm Frontier #81

COVID-related Airport procedures:

– Masks will be required at the airport, on the plane, and in the transfer to/from the airport. Frontier Airlines recommends bringing your own gloves, hand sanitizer, and cleaning wipes. Maintain a distance of 6 feet between you and others as much as possible.

o More information can be found on Frontier’s website: https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/?mobile=true#:~:text=FACE%20COVERINGS%20REQUIRED%20FOR%20CUSTOMERS,areas%2C%20and%20onboard%20our%20aircraft.

– Are U.S. citizens permitted to enter Dominican Republic? Yes

– Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry or exit? No

o COVID-19 rapid tests are performed on randomly selected travelers upon arrival.

– Are health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry? Yes

o Temperature checks may be implemented on arrival or departure by Dominican authorities.

– When returning to the U.S. you will not be required to take a COVID test. However, rapid tests are performed on randomly selected travelers upon arrival.

o Are U.S. citizens required to quarantine? Yes, if testing positive.

o More information can be found at https://do.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/covid-19-information/