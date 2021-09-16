2021 Toy Hall of Fame Finalists Include Cabbage Patch Dolls, Risk, Battleship

Let’s take a walk down memory lane…
The National Toy Hall Of Fame in Rochester, New York has announced 12 finalists for induction this year.
The list includes American Girl Dolls, the board games Risk and Battleship, Cabbage Patch Kids, Masters of the Universe, and the Fisher-Price Popper.
You can vote online for your favorite with a “Player’s Choice” ballot, which will be counted by the selection committee. The online voting runs through September 22. The inductees will be announced on November 4.
Are there any of the toys on the list that you always wanted as a kid, but never got?
What toy – when you hear its name – brings back the best memory from your childhood?