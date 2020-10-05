2020 Rocktober campaign to include vinyl reissues from Jane’s Addiction, Talking Heads, INXS & more
Courtesy of RhinoThe Rhino label recently launched the 2020 edition of its Rocktober campaign, which will see the release of limited-edition vinyl reissues most Fridays this month.
Among the acts who are part of the campaign: Jane’s Addiction, Love, Talking Heads, INXS and Devo.
The initiative kicked off this past Friday with the release of a two-LP version of the 1990 Jane’s Addiction album Ritual de lo Habitual pressed on clear vinyl, and a mono audio single-LP black-vinyl edition of Love’s acclaimed 1967 album Forever Changes.
This Friday, October 9, will see the release of colored-vinyl versions of the first three Talking Heads albums: 1977’s Talking Heads: 77, 1978’s More Songs About Buildings and Food and 1979’s Fear of Music. They’ll be available, respectively, on green, red and silver vinyl.
Also being released on October 9: a reissue of the star-studded 1993 two-LP collection Stone Free: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix pressed on black and clear vinyl, and an orange vinyl version of the classic rock-heavy soundtrack to the 1999 film Outside Providence.
Skipping October 16, Rhino’s Rocktober celebration continues Friday, October 23, with the release of a green-vinyl edition of INXS’ hit 1987 album Kick.
Finally, on Friday, October 30, Devo’s first two album — 1978’s Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! and 1979’s Duty Now for the Future — will be reissued, respectively, on white vinyl and magenta vinyl.
That same day, a two-LP edition of the soundtrack to the 1994 film The Crow will be released.
Other artists whose select albums will be reissued as limited-edition vinyl releases as part of the Rocktober campaign include alternative rockers Faith No More and The Flaming Lips, and late singer/songwriter John Prine.
By Matt Friedlander
