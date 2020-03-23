2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo Postoned
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 23: The Olympic rings in the Olympic Park in Stratford as Tokyo Olympics organisers are considering options to delay the Olympics with teams treating to pull out due to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020 in London, England. Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
According to MSN Sports “The International Olympic Committee decided on Monday to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite wanting to wait to make a decision
On Sunday night, Canada announced it would not send athletes to the 2020 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Australia also reportedly told athletes something similar, indicating the games will likely be delayed and eventually take place in the summer of 2021.
It’s impossible to imagine a large-scale, international sporting event would be possible, or appropriate, considering the climate worldwide. It wasn’t long ago that people speculated the games could be moved, wistfully suggesting that the United States has the infrastructure in place to step in and host if needed. The pandemic has progressed so swiftly in the U.S. over the last month that the suggestion seems ludicrous now.”