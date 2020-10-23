2020 Glen Marcum Foundation Grant Recipients Announced
Two recipients of grants awarded by the Glen Marcum Foundation have been announced to two area entities. The first $2,500 grant was awarded to Senior Services Center of Will County, supporting their COVID Action Team, which helps deliver groceries and makes well-being checks to thousands of seniors in and around Will County. The other $2,500 grant was given to the South Suburban Center of the Northern Illinois Food Bank. In the month of April, the organization exceeded their food distribution by one million meals and with this grant, they can serve even more families in need. The Glen Marcum Foundation was established in 2017 to commemorate the life and values of Glen Marcum, a lifelong Joliet resident who passed away in 2016. The mission of the Foundation is to continue Glen’s lifelong mission of community events by contributing to Joliet area foundations and organizations.