2020 Forecastle Festival canceled due to COVID-19
AC EntertainmentThe 2020 Forecastle Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cage the Elephant, The 1975 and Jack Johnson were set to headline the Kentucky event, originally scheduled for July 17-19.
Other artists on the bill included Third Eye Blind, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grace Potter, Jon Bellion, Umphrey’s McGee, and Manchester Orchestra.
“While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community are always our number one priority,” festival organizers say in a statement.
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Visit ForecastleFest.com for more info.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.