2020 edition of Milwaukee’s Summerfest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Courtesy of SummerfestMilwaukee’s 2020 Summerfest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 11-day festival had originally been scheduled for the end of June and beginning of July. Organizers announced in March that it would be postponed to September, but in a new statement, Summerfest president and CEO Don Smiley says the event now will not happen in 2020.
“Given the information available today, and the uncertainty surrounding very large gatherings, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year,” Smiley says. “The immediate future presents multiple levels of risk for our fans, and we choose the side of safety.”
Guns N’ Roses were among the Summerfest headliners this year, part of a lineup that also featured the Steve Miller Band, Styx, KC and the Sunshine Band, Goo Goo Dolls and Psychedelic Furs. GN’R are already listed on Summerfest’s 2021 lineup page, although a specific date for their performance has yet to be announced.
For refund information, visit Summerfest.com.
By Josh Johnson
