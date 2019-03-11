2019’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s!

If it feels like we haven’t had a warm day in months, it’s because we haven’t! But that’s about to end with mid 60 degree temperatures forecast for Thursday. Since 1871 this is the only November 1st -March 11th we have not had a temperature of 54 degrees or higher. The National Weather Service says Thursday’s forecast will be Very windy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers with Highs in the mid 60s. According to WGN-TV, it has been more than 4.5 months since our last 60 degree temperature occurred. The last time we hit 60 was on October 31, Halloween Day when the high was 61.
