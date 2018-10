Amy Schumer Calls on Maroon 5 to Drop Out of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Reports have come out stating that Rihanna has refused to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl.

Actress Amy Schumer took to Twitter to say, wouldn’t it be cool if Adam Levine and Maroon 5 stepped down too? What do you think?

Performing at the Super Bowl is a huge opportunity that not many artists get. Is it fair to force someone to give up their moment?

What country artist would you want to see perform at the Super Bowl?