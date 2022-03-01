Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas on their headlining 2022 Reboot Tour, set to open in Evansville, IN on May 5th. The duo will be joined by openers including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more. Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 4th) at 10 a.m. local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn spent the better part of the last fews years performing in Las Vegas with Reba McEntire, but as Kix tells us, they’re ready to hit the road again.
“I think we both still like being out there. Vegas was cool and it was a great room to play. We dug it, but I like being on the bus, I like riding, I like seeing what a new city’s gonna look like and what those fans are gonna be — you know, really just feeling different every night kind of keeps your head in the game. (Ronnie) It’s the variety. It’s shaking things up. Like stopping and doing Vegas for a while was great. Now coming back and doing this feels like climbing back on the horse that we almost killed 20 years ago.”
Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot album was released in 2019. It features 12 of the duo’s hits re-recorded as duets with the likes of Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Brett Young and Brothers Osborne, to name a few.
Here are the Reboot Tour dates:
5/5/22 Evansville, IN – w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth
5/6/22 Grand Rapids, MI – w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth
5/12/22 Brandon, MS – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade
5/13/22 Huntsville, AL – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade
5/14/22 Knoxville, TN – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade
5/20/22 Wichita, KS – w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean
5/21/22 Tulsa, OK – w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean
5/22/22 Springfield, MO – w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean
6/3/22 Estero, FL – w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway
6/4/22 Jacksonville, FL – w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway
6/9/22 Lafayette, LA – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael
6/10/22 Bossier City, LA – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael
6/11/22 San Antonio, TX – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael
6/16/22 Savannah, GA – w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden
6/17/22 Greenville, SC – w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden
6/18/22 Nashville, TN – w/ TBD, Tyler Braden*
6/23/22 Charleston, WV – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes
6/24/22 Toledo, OH – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes
6/25/22 Detroit, MI – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes
*On Sale date is March 18
