$2,000,000 Winning Lottery ticket Sold at Joliet Gas Station
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 8:56 AM

If you have friends in Joliet, you better start being extra nice to them! Someone won a $2,000,000 Mega Millions drawing at the Mobile Gas Station at 1600 New Lenox Road, in Joliet, and matched all five numbers – 8 – 22 – 24 – 38 – 64 – but not the Mega Ball number, which was 21, to win a $1,000,000 prize. The ticket also matched Megaplier number drawn, which was 2, turning the prize into $2,000,000. The retailer will receive a bonus of $20,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. Here’s more from our sister station 1340-WJOL .

