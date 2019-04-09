$2,000,000 Winning Lottery ticket Sold at Joliet Gas Station

If you have friends in Joliet, you better start being extra nice to them! Someone won a $2,000,000 Mega Millions drawing at the Mobile Gas Station at 1600 New Lenox Road, in Joliet, and matched all five numbers – 8 – 22 – 24 – 38 – 64 – but not the Mega Ball number, which was 21, to win a $1,000,000 prize. The ticket also matched Megaplier number drawn, which was 2, turning the prize into $2,000,000. The retailer will receive a bonus of $20,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. Here’s more from our sister station 1340-WJOL .