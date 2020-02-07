2 “R” Rated Movies Opening This Weekend
BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)
You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Rating: R (for strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material)
Genre: Action & Adventure
Directed By: Cathy Yan
Written By: Christina Hodson
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor & Rosie Perez
THE LODGE
A bone-chilling nightmare from the directors of GOODNIGHT MOMMY, THE LODGE follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (IT’s Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.
Rating: R (for disturbing violence, some bloody images, language and brief nudity)
Genre: Horror
Directed By: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
Written By: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz, Sergio Casci
Starring: Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh & Alicia Silverstone