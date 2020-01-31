2 New Movies to Check out This Weekend
GRETEL & HANSEL
GENRE: Horror
DIRECTED BY: Oz Perkins
WHO’S IN IT: Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, and Jessica De Gouw
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: A long time ago, in a faraway land, Gretel and her little brother, Hansel, venture into the woods in search of food only to stumble upon a most terrifying evil.
WHAT IT’S RATED: PG-13
RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 27 minutes
THE RHYTHM SECTION
GENRE: Thriller
DIRECTED BY: Reed Morano
WHO’S IN IT: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Raza Jaffrey, Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Geoff Bell, Jade Anouka, and Richard Brake
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: A woman is bent on revenge to punish those who murdered her family.
WHAT IT’S RATED: R
RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 49 minutes