2 New Movies to Check out This Weekend

Jan 31, 2020 @ 6:34am

GRETEL & HANSEL

GENRE: Horror

DIRECTED BY: Oz Perkins

WHO’S IN IT: Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, and Jessica De Gouw

WHAT IT’S ABOUT: A long time ago, in a faraway land, Gretel and her little brother, Hansel, venture into the woods in search of food only to stumble upon a most terrifying evil.

WHAT IT’S RATED: PG-13

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 27 minutes

THE RHYTHM SECTION

GENRE: Thriller

DIRECTED BY: Reed Morano

WHO’S IN IT: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Raza Jaffrey, Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Geoff Bell, Jade Anouka, and Richard Brake

WHAT IT’S ABOUT: A woman is bent on revenge to punish those who murdered her family.

WHAT IT’S RATED: R

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 49 minutes

TAGS
GRETEL & HANSEL THE RHYTHM SECTION
