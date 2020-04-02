2 Joliet Restaurants Tried Carry-Out, But Have Now Closed
During these “Shut In” times a lot of local restaurants have tried take-out and delivery. Some have had success but some have not. Two of them are located right next to each other. Al’s Steakhouse and the Golden Corral.
Al’s tried carry-out for a time once the Stay at Home Order started but has since decided to close for the foreseeable future. Golden Corral, which is located right next to Al’s tried carry-out for a short period of time in March, but has also decided to temporarily close. You can read the full story from the Patch here.