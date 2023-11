Federal regulators have expanded a recall of fruit contaminated with salmonella that has left two people dead and 45 hospitalized. The recall includes all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the Malichita label, sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed a map of 32 states where 99 people lived who were sickened by the fruit.

