2 Chainz taps Lil Wayne for his new single, “Money Maker”

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic 2 Chainz returns with his new single, “Money Maker,” featuring Lil Wayne, from his forthcoming album.
The track pays homage to HBCU band culture, sampling the world-renowned marching band Human Jukebox, from Louisiana’s Southern University, also featured in the song’s artwork.
“Shout ALL the HBCU’s,” the Atlanta rapper wrote on Instagram of the track that mentions Alabama A&M, Jackson State University, Tennessee State University, FAMU, Texas Southern — where Megan Thee Stallion attends school — Atlanta’s Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University.
Boasts a groovy melodic vibe, the track samples Guy‘s 1988 single “Piece of My Love.”
2 Chainz previewed the song Thursday night during the stripper-filled Verzuz battle against Rick Ross. It follows his 2020 singles “No TV” and “Dead Man Walking,” featuring Future.
2 Chainz also recently announced the sequel to his 2016 joint project with Wayne, ColleGrove, which arrives later this year.
“Collegrove/ I’s waiting for you Collegrove/ Girl, it’s true,” Lil Wayne raps on “Money Maker.”
By Rachel George
