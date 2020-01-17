2 Big Movie Openings This Weekend
DOLITTLE
GENRE: Adventure/Comedy
DIRECTED BY: Stephen Gaghan
WHO’S IN IT: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Dolittle goes on an adventure to a mythical island in order to find a cure after the young queen falls ill.
WHAT IT’S RATED: PG
RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 46 minutes
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
GENRE: Action/Comedy
DIRECTED BY: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah
WHO’S IN IT: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantoliano, Charles Melton, Raola Nuñez, and Kate del Castillo
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Mike and Marcus team up with an elite unit in order to take down the leader of a drug cartel in Miami.
WHAT IT’S RATED: R
RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 4 minutes