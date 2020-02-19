      Weather Alert

2-19-20

Feb 19, 2020 @ 8:23am

Orkin has just released the Most Mosquito Infested Towns List. Name 2 of their Top 5?

Answer:

  1. Atlanta
  2. New York City
  3. Washington D.C.
  4. Chicago
  5. Houston
