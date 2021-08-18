Jason Aldean Drops F-Bomb with Excitement about Maskless Crowd

Jason Aldean was one happy entertainer when he looked out into the crowd at his recent concert in New York and saw no masks. The show was on August 7th in Wantagh, NY; and according to Country Now, Jason said, “This is our first weekend back and who knows what’s going to happen next week, but you know the coolest thing about all this, the coolest thing to me right now is that I’m looking out, seeing all you guys, and I don’t see one f—ing mask.”
He added, “I’ve had just about enough of this s–t.”
That particular venue, Jones Beach Theater, required no proof of vaccination nor masks to attend the show.
Concert promoter Live Nation has now implemented requirements that fans show proof of being vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test for admission, effective October 4th.
Jason’s Back in the Saddle Tour rolls on to Raleigh, NC on Thursday (August 19th) with special guests Hardy and Lainey Wilson.