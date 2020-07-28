18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old in Joliet
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connections to the the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Joliet on Sunday morning. Jimmy A. Baker has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. It was on Sunday morning at 10:16am that Officers were called to the intersection of Ottawa Street and Monroe Street reference to a report of a subject shot. Officers located the victim, Pedro M. Zabala (16-year-old male), shot in the head near the intersection. Joliet Fire Department arrived on scene and determined that Zabala had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives immediately began to investigate what occurred. Through witness statements and recovered video from the area, it was determined that Baker was involved in the fatal shooting of Zabala.