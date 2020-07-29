17-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Joliet
The Joliet Police Department has announced they are investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Jackson Street.
It was on Tuesday at approximately 12:47pm, that Officers responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street reference to shots fired. While Officers were investigating the shooting, dispatch received a call from St. Joseph Medical Center stating they had a subject who was shot in their Emergency Room. The victim, 17-year-old Abraham E. Vertiz of Joliet had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800- 323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.