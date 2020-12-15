Watch Kane Brown Hand 50K to a College Student in Need
If you could surprise someone, with a life-changing gift at the holidays, wouldn’t you be so excited to do it? Well, Kane Brown has been working to do just that, with the Dr. Pepper Scholarship Giveaway.
So, yesterday, Brown posted a video on Twitter – in which, he and a former scholarship winner do a Zoom call with a young student, named Mario . . . and they surprise him with the news that he’ll be getting a $50,000 tuition payment. ((Check out the Full Story here))