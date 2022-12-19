15-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing Another Teen

A 15-year-old female was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Battery.

On December 19, 2022, at 8:35 AM, Officers responded to McDonalds in the 500-block of East Cass Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old female victim that had suffered cuts to her right hand and left leg caused by a knife. Further investigation determined that the suspect juvenile had become engaged in a fight with the victim near an alley in the 400 block of East Cass Street. During the fight, the suspect juvenile produced and swung a knife at the victim, cutting her in the right hand and left leg.

The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of her injuries. The knife used was recovered at the scene.

While Officers investigated the incident, it was learned that the suspect was a student at Joliet Central High School. Officers located the suspect juvenile at the high school, and she was placed into custody without incident.