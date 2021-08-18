145 days until you can get the new Girl Scout Cookie!

The Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie called “Adventurefuls” . . . and they’re a “brownie-inspired treat featuring a caramel-flavored cream center, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and a touch of sea salt.”
They’ll be available in January, when the Girl Scouts begin selling for next year. That’s 145 days away . . . according to their countdown clock. You can sign up on their website to be reminded when they’re unleashed
