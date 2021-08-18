      Weather Alert

145 days until you can get the new Girl Scout Cookie!

Aug 18, 2021 @ 7:30am
Fudge Covered Chocolate Cookies with Mint Flavor

The Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie called “Adventurefuls” . . . and they’re a “brownie-inspired treat featuring a caramel-flavored cream center, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and a touch of sea salt.”

They’ll be available in January, when the Girl Scouts begin selling for next year.  That’s 145 days away . . . according to their countdown clock.  You can sign up on their website to be reminded when they’re unleashed

 

