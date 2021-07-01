135th Street, 143rd Street closed due to flooding in Palos Heights and Orland Park

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that two southwest suburban roads will be closed until further notice due to flooding. Drivers are advised to allow additional time traveling through the affected areas or to seek alternate routes.
The following roads have been impacted:
Please reduce speed and exercise caution approaching these areas. Traffic patterns and travel times will be affected. Do not attempt to drive through standing water. Turn around, don’t drown!
The department continues to monitor weather conditions and will respond as necessary to flooding situations as they occur.