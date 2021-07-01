      Weather Alert

135th Street, 143rd Street closed due to flooding in Palos Heights and Orland Park

Jul 1, 2021 @ 6:01am

 The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that two southwest suburban roads will be closed until further notice due to flooding. Drivers are advised to allow additional time traveling through the affected areas or to seek alternate routes.

The following roads have been impacted:

  • 135th Street between Harlem (Illinois 43) and Ridgeland avenues in Palos Heights. Access is being provided to local traffic to the Forest Preserve District of Cook County’s Arrowhead Lake from the eastbound direction and to Spyglass Drive from the westbound direction.
  • 143rd Street from Wolf Road to Creek Crossing Drive in Orland Park. Access is being provided to local traffic to Compton Court from the westbound direction and to Creek Crossing Drive from the eastbound direction.

Please reduce speed and exercise caution approaching these areas. Traffic patterns and travel times will be affected. Do not attempt to drive through standing water. Turn around, don’t drown!

The department continues to monitor weather conditions and will respond as necessary to flooding situations as they occur.

