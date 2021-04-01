1200 Vaccine Appointments Available at Joliet West This Tuesday
WJOL has learned that the Joliet Fire Department has 1200 appointments for Tuesday for first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine at Joliet West. These appointments are only for Will County residents who qualify for phase 1A, 1B or 1B+. After you receive you first shot you will get an email within 24 hours to set up the appointment for your second shot. The Joliet West Fieldhouse is located at 401 N. Larkin Ave. and you must enter off of Glenwood Ave by the tennis courts.
To register click here.
- Click on the link
- Click any available time slot
- Redeem Voucher – Voucher code is WILL1B This is case and sensitive with no spaces
- Add to Cart
- Hit CONTINUE to finish registration
- Fill in all information required with a *.
- The address is your home address
- When done hit submit.
- Download ticket to get your bar code. You can print this or keep it on your phone.
- You will need this ticket and ID to enter
- Please read the Pfizer fact sheet, vsafe and vares information before you arrive for your vaccine.
- The entrance to the fieldhouse is off of Glenwood Avenue by the tennis courts. Enter the building at door 14.
- You will receive an email within 24 hours after your first vaccine to set up the second vaccine.
You will need the following to enter:
- Ticket/bar code. This can be on your phone or printed out
- Proper ID