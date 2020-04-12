12 Great Movies to Watch for Easter or Passover
With churches and synagogues mostly closed and extended families unable to get together to celebrate Passover and Easter, The Los Angeles Times has come up with a dozen films to watch that capture the spirit of these holiest of days:
- Au Hasard Balthazar
- Cool Hand Luke
- A Hidden Life
- Crimes and Misdemeanors
- Uncut Gems
- Europa Europa
- The Gospel According to St. Matthew
- The Last Temptation of Christ
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian
- The Ten Commandments
- Dekalog
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory