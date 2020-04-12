      Weather Alert

12 Great Movies to Watch for Easter or Passover

Apr 12, 2020 @ 12:30pm

With churches and synagogues mostly closed and extended families unable to get together to celebrate Passover and Easter, The Los Angeles Times has come up with a dozen films to watch that capture the spirit of these holiest of days:

  1. Au Hasard Balthazar
  2. Cool Hand Luke
  3. A Hidden Life
  4. Crimes and Misdemeanors
  5. Uncut Gems
  6. Europa Europa
  7. The Gospel According to St. Matthew
  8. The Last Temptation of Christ
  9. Monty Python’s Life of Brian
  10. The Ten Commandments
  11. Dekalog
  12. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

