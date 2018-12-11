What is the Most-Streamed Song of the 20th Century?

Answer: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Thanks in part to the movie of the same name, the QUEEN classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the most-streamed song of the 20th Century, with 1.6 BILLION streams. “Bohemian Rhapsody”has entered the Hot 100 three separate times. It peaked at #9 when it was released in the U.S. in 1975. It got all the way back to #2 in 1992, thanks to its use in the movie “Wayne’s World”.