117-Year-Old Nun Survives COVID-19, Celebrates with Lots of Birthday Drinks
“Cheers!”to Sister André – who, t 117 years old, is the second oldest person on our planet.
Sister has recently won her battle with COVID-19, AND it was just her birthday; so she celebrated in style… with drinks – lots of them. And her drinks of choice were champagne, red wine, and port.
When interviewed, Sister Andre said, “It made me very, very, very, very happy. Because I met all those I love and I thank the heavens for giving them to me. I thank God for the trouble they went to.”
According to a caretaker, the senior nun states firmly, from her little wheelchair, that she will not get the vaccine: “She kept telling me, ‘I’m not afraid of Covid because I’m not afraid of dying, so give my vaccine doses to those who need them.”
God love Sister Andre.
See her, and her whole story, here: The Washington Post