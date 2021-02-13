      Weather Alert

117-Year-Old Nun Survives COVID-19, Celebrates with Lots of Birthday Drinks

Feb 13, 2021 @ 9:37am

“Cheers!”to Sister André – who, t 117 years old, is the second oldest person on our planet.

Sister has recently won her battle with COVID-19, AND it was just her birthday; so she celebrated in style…  with drinks – lots of them.  And her drinks of choice were champagne, red wine, and port.

When interviewed, Sister Andre said, “It made me very, very, very, very happy. Because I met all those I love and I thank the heavens for giving them to me. I thank God for the trouble they went to.”

According to a caretaker, the senior nun states firmly, from her little wheelchair, that she will not get the vaccine:  “She kept telling me, ‘I’m not afraid of Covid because I’m not afraid of dying, so give my vaccine doses to those who need them.”

God love Sister Andre.

See her, and her whole story, here:  The Washington Post

TAGS
#117 #COVID-19Survivor #HappyBirthday #LiveSmarterNotHarder #Mylestones #SisterAndre
Popular Posts
Frankfort Township Man Arrested for Child Pornography
Trace Adkins to Perform First Livestream Concert
Driver Of Crash In Bolingbrook Fled Scene Was Being Pursued By Chicago Police
Will County Health Department Will Do Reverse 911 Email To Contact Seniors For Vaccines
New Vaccination Sites Added In Illinois