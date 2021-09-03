10th Annual New Orleans North In Joliet!

For the 10th year, downtown Joliet will be transformed to resemble Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The Joliet Chamber of Commerce is hosting New Orleans North on Saturday, September 11th.
It features bands, beer tents, and Cajun Food. The New Orleans atmosphere is enhanced with Hurricane drinks, a stilt walker, jugglers and other street performers.
This is a 21 and older event, so no kids and no pets allowed. Tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Volunteers are still needed go to the Jolietchamber.com to sign up.